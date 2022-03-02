Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Vegas Bound : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. In his previous four NCS starts at Vegas, Bell has one top-10 finish which he earned a year ago at the spring race.

Bell has had four successful NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.5-mile oval with three top-five finishes and one pole position. Bell also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at Vegas, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Featured on the No.20 Toyota Camry: No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry the DEWALT colors.

No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry the DEWALT colors. Auto Club Recap: Bell started 19 th and raced his way up to 13 th when he reported he lost water pressure in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. The team brought him in to blow out the vents and add water. Bell finished stage one but shortly after a spin in stage two the car over heated and ended his day early at Fontana.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 88 combined starts, the organization has tallied 23 top-five finishes, 43 top-10s and 892 laps led. RACE INFO: The Pennzoil 400 at LVMS begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Vegas is one of the most temperamental racetracks. If you go there and it’s cold there is a lot of grip and it races really fast, when it’s hot and sunny it’s really slick and slippery, it changes a lot with temperature. Vegas has some rough bumps in one and two, which will be a rough ride in the Next Gen car. It’s a place you can move around, it’s a fun racetrack. We have the same high speed rules package from Fontana so teams can take what they learned there for this weekend.”

JGR PR