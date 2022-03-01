Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Rick Ware Racing & Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that Texas based Trophy Tractor will sponsor the No. 15 Ford Mustang driven by Garrett Smithley in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway located in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, March 6.



Trophy Tractor sells and rents heavy equipment nationwide. Best known for their dependability, honesty and integrity. They know their equipment and offer a buying and renting experience second-to-none in the industry. A brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and equipment yard is currently being built and will open later this year.



“We’re excited to have Trophy Tractor back with our team in 2022,” said RWR Owner, Rick Ware. “They have been great partners of RWR and Garrett (Smithley) for many years now. Just like Trophy Tractor continues to invest in its future with a new showroom and equipment yard opening soon, RWR has done the same with new relationships with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance.”



“With all the exciting changes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the commitment Rick & Lisa Ware have made to Rick Ware Racing, it was an easy decision to support Garrett’s (Smithley) return to the team in 2022,” said Trophy Tractor owner, Jeff Miller. “Trophy Tractor’s involvement in motorsports is something that our employees and customers both enjoy. We look forward to another successful year on and off the track.”



“Jeff, Maxx, LouAnn and the entire team at Trophy Tractor have become family to me,” said Garrett Smithley. “It’s an honor to represent such a top notch company. The opportunity that both Trophy Tractor and Rick Ware Racing have given me this season is exciting and I’m ready to get to Las Vegas with our No. 15 Trophy Tractor Ford Mustang.”



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET live on FOX.



