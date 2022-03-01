Gilliland Looks to Continue Strong Performance Heading into Las Vegas

Frontline Enterprises will continue their support of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Gilliland comes into Las Vegas looking to capitalize on a strong performance the week previous at Auto Club Speedway where he finished 20th. “Auto Club was a really good learning experience for me and my guys," said Gilliland. "I think it gives a great opportunity this weekend to go into Las Vegas with a positive outlook and really make some improvements."



Gilliland is ready to climb behind the wheel heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at a track that's been good to him in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



“I can't wait to get to Vegas in this Cup car," Gilliland stated. "These cars have been fun to race and I'm more comfortable going back to a track where I have experience. California was all new to me, but I've been to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and I like the track. I am pretty excited about getting more laps under my belt."



The green flag will drop this Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.



