Stage Front and McDowell Looking for the Las Vegas Jackpot

Last weekend showed the might of the No. 34 team, driver Michael McDowell, and crew chief Blake Harris. With Stage Front Tickets on the car again this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the team is looking to hit the jackpot after a second top-10 finish was taken away by electrical issues late Fontana.



With the top-10 at Daytona, and a strong showing in California, momentum is on the side of the No. 34 team. They are poised for another strong run in Las Vegas, where McDowell has a string of top-15 qualifying positions.



“Las Vegas is a venue that the team has always ran well at in the past, and with the preparation the everyone has put in the last month with getting these new cars built, we're hopeful for another great race. We have a lot of momentum on our side, and with the strong run we had going in California, we feel we can be running inside the top-15 right now- maybe even better if we really hit on it."



McDowell and his Stage Front Ford Mustang team will see the track Saturday afternoon for practice, followed by qualifying, and finally the race on Sunday afternoon.



“Like we (the team) discussed after our result in California, it is disappointing that we didn't come out of the race with a top-10 like we deserved. But, the performance is there, and that makes us feel good. We just want to keep the momentum going."



Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race from Las Vegas begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



