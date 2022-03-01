Goodyear Fast Facts -- Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 3 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Fast Facts for March 5-6, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5120; Right-side -- D-5122

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – Tire wear coming into play at Las Vegas?: In the past, Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been considered a low tire wear track, but time and the current NASCAR Cup rules package may change that. The track surface at Las Vegas has begun to show some effects of age, and that will lead to some wear. Additionally, the high horsepower/low downforce rules package teams are running will also contribute to that phenomenon.

“We have actually seen tire wear increase a little over the last couple races at Las Vegas,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “It is certainly not in the category of a Darlington or a Fontana that we saw last week, but all track surfaces will naturally degrade over time and wear will increase. To go along with that, these cars will run a package that has higher horsepower and lower downforce than in recent Vegas races, and that will add to the wear as cars are less ‘in the track’ and have more lateral slip.”

Notes – Cup cars to run Fontana right-side at Las Vegas: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas this week . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes vs. what Cup teams ran at this track last season, these two tire codes feature compound changes to give the cars more grip . . . while this is the first time Cup teams have run this left-side tire code, they did run this right-side code at Fontana last weekend . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 3 – 200 laps / 300 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 2 – 134 laps / 201 miles

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev.

Fast Facts for March 4-5, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Minor change to Las Vegas set-up for Xfinity/Truck: Teams in the NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will run the same tire set-up at Las Vegas this week . . . these two tire codes feature only a minor compound change compared to what these teams ran at Las Vegas in 2021 . . . teams in these two series are scheduled to run this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Kansas and Texas later in the season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Las Vegas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Goodyear Racing PR