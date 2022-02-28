Monday, Feb 28

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway NK Photography Photo

 

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish at Auto Club Speedway Following Thrilling Late-Race Rally
 
 
 
“It was great to see so many fans today at Auto Club Speedway after two long years of not racing here. We knew there would be a lot of questions heading into this race with the new Next Gen Chevy, and we definitely are learning a lot fast. Our Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was really loose at the beginning of the race. We were just terrible. I'm still learning the car myself, and communicating with my crew chief, Justin Alexander. We made our Chevy better and better throughout the race. By the end of Stage 2, we were a top-10 car, and by the end of Stage 3, we were contending for the win. A huge credit goes out to the pit crew. They were unbelievable all day. They kept us in this race. The pit crew was the story of the day today, really. They were special. I'm proud of my teammate, Tyler Reddick. He balled out all day up there against the fence. I hate what happened to him and I felt like if we didn’t get up there and get after it for them, it would be a let down for RCR. So, I'm really glad we finished second. It was great to have a strong finish today, and to do so in front of such a good group of Dow and Behr guests at the track. I'm excited to continue this West coast swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week."
-Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team Sweep Stages 1 and 2 and Show Huge Strides at Auto Club Speedway
 
 
 
 
“It was so great to be back at Auto Club Speedway, and I'm extremely proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing. It's hard to leave the track upset because everyone did such a great job today. We were able to lead the most laps of my NASCAR Cup Series career, and win Stage 1 and Stage 2 before a flat tire ended our chance of winning. My No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet was fast all day long. Although I'm gutted by how our race unfolded, I couldn’t be prouder of this whole No. 8 team and what we were able to do for a majority of the race today. We will learn from this. We will become stronger and hungrier than ever before because of what we went through today. It was really fun having all of the Lenovo guests here today, and it was really exciting to have such a strong run for them. I have to give big congrats to my teammate, Austin Dillon, on his rebound to second. That was huge for both teams and goes to show how hard all of RCR works on these cars. We will regroup and keep this momentum going to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”
-Tyler Reddick

