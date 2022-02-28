Mid-Race Spin Ends Buescher’s Day Early at Fontana

Chris Buescher exhibited plenty of speed in his Fastenal Ford during Sunday’s 500-mile Cup race at Auto Club Speedway, having powered his Ford just outside of the top 10, before a spin on lap 111 brought on an early ending and disappointing 35th-place finish in the race.

“That was certainly a disappointing way to end our race,” said Buescher. “The Fastenal Ford was fast today and we were getting stronger as the day went on. We’ll just have to take what we learned here today and move on to Las Vegas where I’m confident we will continue to improve.”

Buescher started the race 20th and had steadily worked his way forward, running as high as 11th before falling out of the race early after the accident.

The West Coast swing heads next to Las Vegas, where the Cup Series visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a 400-mile event Sunday afternoon. The race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM.

RFR PR