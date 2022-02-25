Petty GMS Event Preview: Auto Club Speedway

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- Birthday Boy: Dillon will celebrate his 30th birthday on Sunday, February 27.

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- From the Drivers Seat: You know your NASCAR history. How cool is it to drive the No. 42?

"It's such a honor. I'm not sure if people realize that the No. 42 was really made famous by Lee Petty, Richard's father. He was the originator of the Petty name and was very successful from day one, the start of NASCAR as we know it. I hope to bring honor back to his name and number with a little bit of a modern twist with myself. It's very exciting for me personally. There have been many drivers of the No. 42, but not many with the stylized No. 42 that is the same as Lee's. I take it as a honor and hope to carry it to Victory Lane."