Austin Cindric’s Historic Win at Daytona - FREE BEER & World’s Largest Keystone Light Tall Boy

NASCAR Cup Series News
Racing is about to get the biggest can of Keystone Light the world has ever seen! 

 

Cup rookie Austin Cindric celebrated his historic win in Daytona this weekend with a Keystone Light tall boy in hand, so the brand is taking its beer to new heights to celebrate, literally -- by creating the world’s largest Keystone Light tall boy.

 

Clocking in at 6’3’’, this life-size Keystone Light tall boy will be the same height as the racing champion and certified tall boy himself, Austin Cindric, because a big win deserves a big can! Fans can see how they size up and take their picture with the giant can IRL while enjoying a Keystone Light tall boy, courtesy of the brand, as Cindric stars in another race in Texas this May. Additional details to be provided closer to race day.

 

To keep the post-race celebrations going in Daytona, Keystone Light is buying Florida race fans beer to honor this historic win. Fans can visit keystonelight.com/tallboy to learn more.

 

