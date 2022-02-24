2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Auto Club Advance

You’ve driven an Xfinity car and know what it can do as far as flexibility. How do you see that playing out for the Cup cars this year?

"I think that’s to be determined. This car is evolving. Generally speaking, when we have a fender knocked in, it should hold up a lot better."

What lessons did you learn from last season that can carry over to 2022?

“I felt like I took a lot of things on the chin. It wasn’t just the race craft in the Cup Series. I had 70-something starts in the Cup Series going into the 2021 season. I was always just a guy in the pack though. Always a guy racing in the 20s and 30s, and through attrition we would get up in the high 20s. When I was driving the No. 42 car in 2021 it was just different. I had no idea how hard it was. I watched stuff and thought, I’ll make this move or that move and watch film back and SMT, but until you get out there, there’s just no way to know. Especially when it comes to how to race people and make passes. Cup races are long races mentally, you have to be sharper, stay as close to 100 percent as you can, and stay good across 500 miles and not just be good for 200 miles and make a mistake."