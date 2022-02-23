FedEx Racing Express Facts – Auto Club Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Wise Power 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 27 / 3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 2 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Daytona Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 37th in the Daytona 500 after Hamlin was collected in a multi-car accident on lap 63. Prior to that, he had rocketed from 30th into the top five and was positioned solidly with his Toyota teammates. This was the first time Hamlin did not finish the Great American Race in 17 attempts.

California Stats: While Hamlin has yet to visit victory lane at Auto Club Speedway, his results in recent years indicate the FedEx Racing team is close to breaking through. The Chesterfield, Virginia native has posted three consecutive finishes of seventh or better at the track, including a seventh-place effort in the Cup Series’ most recent race there in 2020. Additionally, he has racked up three pole awards and started inside the top five seven times at the two-mile oval.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Auto Club Speedway

Races: 19

Wins: 0

Poles: 3

Top-5: 2

Top-10: 8

Laps Led: 147

Avg. Start: 12.1

Avg. Finish: 16.4

Hamlin Conversation – Auto Club

You’re in a bit of a points hole after the accident in Daytona. How does that change your approach going forward?

“I don’t think it changes anything at all. It was disappointing how Daytona went in both the Duels and the 500 as far as not scoring points. But, at the same time, it’s a long year, that was only one race, and we have a great team. We just have to go into this week and unload strong because we’re not going to get a ton of practice and then it’s right into qualifying, so you aren’t going to be able to make huge gains with that limited time. Our focus is going to be on qualifying well, running up front in the stages and getting a good finish at the end of the day.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Auto Club Speedway : NCAL district is 100% in Priority Metrics for Safety and 75% for People, making them best in region for both categories.

JGR PR