Production Alliance Group Racing: Cole Custer Fontana Advance

After your solid result at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum to open the year, it seemed like Daytona was headed in the right direction. Your thoughts? “Man, that was a heartbreaker. I thought we did a pretty good job at the start of the race. We had good pit stops, we got off pit road well, things were looking pretty decent at the start of the race. We came down pit road the second time and it wouldn’t take fuel, so it’s just one of those things with this NextGen car. It’s one of those things we learned from for the next time how to make it better. You want to go out there and race for the win in the Daytona 500, but we still brought home a clean racecar. Man, I wish we could’ve raced for the win, but we’ll be all the more hungry when we get back to my home track at Fontana.” How do you like racing on your home racetrack? “I love it. It’s a great racetrack because you’re moving around so much, slipping and sliding, and there are so many different racing lines you can use depending on what your car wants. We’ve won there in the Xfinity Series and that’s when we first met our sponsors from PAG, so that was all very cool. I’d love to bring them another win there this weekend.” Now that you have a couple of races under your belt with the NextGen car, what kind of expectations have been set for you and the team? “I think the biggest thing is getting back to what we do best at SHR, and that’s just competing up front and going for wins. Last year, for every single one of us, it was not the year that we wanted. We wanted to be able to run up front more and have more competitive races where we got to compete for wins. This year is the perfect year to rebound from that and show people what we can do. We showed at Daytona that we’re headed in the right direction with a couple of top-five finishes. And who knows how things might have turned out differently if we wouldn’t have had the fueling issue, and if Kevin (Harvick) didn’t get caught up in that late wreck. We want to get back to multi-win seasons and get to victory lane a lot more. We put a lot of work into this NextGen car, the guys have been working extremely hard trying to figure out every single little piece, and I think we’ve hit the ground running in trying to get back to victory lane as soon as we can.” What are the most significant differences you’ve noticed so far about this new car, as far as sitting inside the car and some of the nuances as far as its driveability? “One of the biggest things is probably the mirrors, especially at a track like Daytona. You can’t see quite as much in the rearview mirror, and you also have the digital mirror, so it’s totally different and is taking some getting used to, trying to be sure of how far away somebody is behind you. You know, we’re working in inches, so if you get that wrong, bad things can happen. As for the way it drives, I think the biggest thing is the tires. The tires are wider. And the brakes are better. You don’t have as much wheel hop, I feel like, with the independent rear suspension. So it’s a lot of little quirks here and there that we kind of have to relearn and then also figure out how to push it to its limits.” TSC PR