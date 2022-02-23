Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bell started 12 and had a fast No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. The right-side hood flap broke, but Bell still was fast and running as high as second. The No. 20 team made a repair plan for the stage one break, but Bell was collected in an accident just before the break. Bell took the car to the garage for repairs after meeting minimum speed and returned to the track to gain as many points positions as possible, finishing the race 34 . JGR AT DAYTONA: In 89 combined starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned three NCS victories 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s and 1,083 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won five pole awards with an average start of 14.6 an average finish of 15.6.

In 89 combined starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned three NCS victories 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s and 1,083 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won five pole awards with an average start of 14.6 an average finish of 15.6. RACE INFO: The Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Auto Club is a great racetrack and one of my favorite places to go. It always puts on great shows, you can really race all over the track, from the bottom to all the way to the wall. Clean air is really important there. Auto Club is a unique facility because it’s really separated by the paving seams, it’s spelled out which lane you’ll be in, you have so many options that you can typically find a grove to get something going and get by a guy. That’s what you want as a driver, you want to be able to pass. Going there with the high horsepower and low downforce package will be a ton fun.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 22.0 38.0

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 12.0 34.0

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 73 1 9 23 0 118 17.7 18.2

JGR PR