Subway Racing: Kevin Harvick Fontana Advance

You’ve raced at Fontana 27 times in a Cup car, but is it a whole new ballgame going there with this NextGen car? “For sure, because you just don’t know. It’s always tire management, it’s always moving around the racetrack – being able to run the top and the bottom – but this car is so different in the way that it uses the tires, and the way it uses the right-rear tire, especially. I think as you look at that, it could turn into a tire conservation type of situation to where just have to pick a speed and run the speed so you can make it through a whole fuel run. You just don’t know those things until you go do it, so being able to adapt and adjust is going to be important.” Has simulation helped you gain an understanding as to how the NextGen car will perform at a place like Fontana? “We’ll have our places where the simulator helps a lot, but there are some places where it won’t help a lot. When you go to Fontana, a two-mile racetrack where you have the most aggressive tire falloff of all the racetracks we go to, it’ll be trial by fire. It’s just not like anything else, and not knowing about the car, that’s where I go back to practice and make sure that you’re involved in everything that’s going on, because making sure that you take care of the tires, and making sure you can make them last, is going to be extremely important.” You just spent a week at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and now you embark on a three-race stretch of events on the West Coast, starting with Fontana. How have you been able to simultaneously prepare for Daytona and this West Coast swing? “I think for Fontana, because it’s the first one, you’ll be prepared from the shop. When you go from the first race to the second race to the third race, you’re probably going to spend some time in one of those two racetracks’ garages working on the vehicle, preparing it for the next week. So our trailers and things are prepared well, but it’s not like working in your shop. There’s going to be a lot of racetrack garage and parking lot work that will go on.” Is it preservation over performance for this three-race stretch? “Between the Daytona 500 and the West Coast swing, you can put a huge damper on the first half of your year if you’re not careful, just because of the fact that the progression with the car has to be there. If everything’s torn up, the progression of the car slows down because our sport is all about details, and you can’t detail the car to the point that it needs to be detailed in order to make it run as fast as it needs to run. Not having torn-up racecars is as important as anything in coming home from the West Coast swing.” Despite not scoring a win in 2021, you were still extremely proud of everything you and the team accomplished because, week-in and week-out, you grinded it out just to get the best finish possible, and when the season ended, you were fifth in points, just like you were in 2000 when you won nine races. Can you expound on that? “With our current points system, the emphasis is on winning, but there’s way more that goes into our sport than just winning. And the way that we raced last year was the way that you won the championship, pre-playoff format. I think that our experience being able to be around those situations allowed us to put ourselves into the exact same position to have the exact same result that we had with nine wins just because of the fact that we knew how to race and get the most out of every week. And we understood that we were at a deficit from a vehicle standpoint, but we knew how to race better than anybody else and that’s just what it boils down to. A lot of guys had the fastest cars, and the fastest car wound up winning the championship. And for us, it was just a different style of racing that we had to revert back to in order to get the best results out of the season. But that goes with the experience of the team and the organization to know that we’re here, and how do we get there, and just dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s and doing the things that we needed to do to keep ourselves in position in order to get good finishes out of our races.” TSC PR