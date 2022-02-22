Stage Front Tickets to Debut with McDowell at Auto Club Speedway

Stage Front Tickets will make their foray into NASCAR this weekend, as they debut sponsorship with Front Row Motorsports and driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell at Auto Club Speedway this Sunday.



It will be the first time the series returns to the Southern California track in two years, and for what could be the last time before it is reconfigured. The last time at the Auto Club Speedway, McDowell qualified eighth, a career best at the track.



“There is always something cool about racing at Auto Club Speedway. Whether it's the scenery or the fans, there was always a buzz in the garage that made it exciting. With the success of the clash and seeing the amount of fans that were at the track a few weeks ago, I'm expecting it to be more of the same. Add on top of that the excitement we saw from the 500 a couple days ago, and the turnout that was there, I'm expecting the same this weekend."



McDowell and crew will take to the track Sunday, following a Saturday double header of practice, followed immediately by qualifying. The team, coming off a dominating weekend in Daytona, leading nearly every practice, finishing second in their Duel, and seventh in the Daytona 500.



“We really have hit the ground running with our program this season with Blake leading our crew," stated McDowell. "The amount of work and preparation that he and the entire team have put into the cars this off-season has been something of a well oiled machine. We have already had a lot of success between the Clash and Speedweeks at Daytona, and I'm excited to see what we have out in California this weekend."



Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



FRM PR