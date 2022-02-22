Garrett Smithley Tapped to Drive No. 15 Ford in Multiple Races for Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) welcomes back Garrett Smithley, who will pilot the No. 15 Ford Mustang for multiple races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. Smithley will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Mustang starting at Auto Club Speedway, through the west coast swing races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.



Smithley, a Ligonier, Pennsylvania native, has been part of the RWR organization for the past three (3) NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Combined, Smithley has 220 starts within NASCAR’s top three touring series, with his best career NASCAR finish of 5th place coming at Daytona International Speedway.



“We’re excited to have Garrett (Smithley) back in the fold at RWR,” said team owner Rick Ware. “He has been an integral part of our organization the last few years. Our alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford and Roush Yates Engines will allow us to continue to build our program and be able to add another quality driver to our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series line up."



On board Smithley's No. 15 Ford Mustang at Auto Club Speedway will be long-time RWR partner, Jacob Companies. Jacob Companies is a multifaceted construction firm, with a focus on construction, development and technology services.



“As the NASCAR Cup Series enters a new era of stock car racing with the Next Gen car, I felt it was extremely important to not only remain in the Cup Series, but to do so with an organization like RWR,” said Garrett Smithley. “The opportunity that Rick and Lisa (Ware) have offered me is special, and I am blessed to have them in my corner. I am looking forward to being a part of the next chapter at RWR, and representing Jacob Companies on-track in California.”



Smithley will kick off his 2022 season at the Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET on FOX and MRN.



The remainder of Smithley's schedule and sponsors will be announced at a later date.



For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR