Cindric Wins the Daytona 500

Austin Cindric won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at the 64th running of the Daytona 500, finishing 0.036 seconds in front of second place. Cindric is the only rookie to win the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest race. This win comes one year after Ford Performance teammate Michael McDowell took home his first Cup victory at this historic track.



“Congratulations to Ford Performance, Roger, Austin, Jeremy, and everyone at Team Penske for winning the Daytona 500,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “To see the Blue Ovals in victory lane for both duels and then to see Austin win his first Daytona 500 is a testament to all the hard work of our teams. The Ford Performance teams worked well together throughout Daytona, and we are fortunate to partner with Ford to provide the horsepower for these fast Next Gen Ford Mustangs."



“This has been such a great week with the Duels and the strong Ford Performance and everybody working together to get the two wins Thursday night in the Duels and now to come here for the Daytona 500 and all of our Ford teams and drivers working together. To have so many cars in the top-10 and Austin Cindric with the win it is just fantastic for all of Ford Motor Company,” commented Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Motor Company.



“I've got so many people to thank. First and foremost Roger Penske, Happy Birthday. Oh, my gosh. Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one, but I'm so pumped for Discount Tire, Menards, Ford.” commented Cindric.



After a strong performance in the Duel, Austin Cindric started the race in 4th, beside other Ford Performance teammates. The Blue Ovals were able to maintain track position throughout the race by working together and using the draft to their advantage. A three-car wreck on lap 195 caused the race to go into overtime, requiring one extra lap for Cindric to claim the victory. Cindric was able to hold off a last-minute pass attempt by Ryan Blaney and finish the race with a 0.036 second lead over second place.



7 Fords finished in the top 10. Ford Performance teammates Chase Briscoe with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P3, Ryan Blaney with Team Penske finished in P4, Aric Almirola with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P5, Michael McDowell with Front Row Motorsports finished in P7, David Ragan with Rick Ware Racing finished in P8, and Brad Keselowski with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing finished in P9.



The Xfinity Series also raced at Daytona on Saturday. Ford Performance teammates Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P4 and Ryan Sieg with Ryan Sieg Racing finished in P8.







On Thursday, Roush Fenway Keselowski drivers Brad Keselowski won the first Daytona Duel while teammate Chris Buescher won the second duel race.



NASCAR returns next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA.



Ford/Roush Yates Engines Daytona 500 Race Winners (Owner):



2009 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2011 – Trevor Bayne (Wood Brothers)

2012 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2015 – Joey Logano (Roger Penske)

2017 – Kurt Busch (Stewart-Haas)

2021 – Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports)

2022 – Austin Cindric (Roger Penske)



