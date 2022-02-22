Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Fontana Advance

How is Ross different from other teammates that you have had?

"Well, I've been fortunate that I've been part of some teams that have a lot of teammates and some of them with a lot of experience, some of them with not so much experience, and everyone is different. Every team is different. Something that I mentioned to (Trackhouse founder) Justin (Marks) and to (President) Ty (Norris) since the very beginning about Ross is that I like ‑‑ at the time I just didn't know Ross to the point where I know him today, but I knew that he was hungry, and for me and for our team, I think that's extremely important, having somebody that wants to do something, somebody that is hungry.

"There is a lot of drivers that are talented out there, and not all of them put actually the work to be better. I feel that it's always good to have a good teammate because you start pushing each other. You start trying to find out what he's doing better than me and what am I doing better than him and then trying to push each other and in that way be able to bring Trackhouse to the next level.

"Right now we have a lot of good things coming our way in Trackhouse Racing, but the reality is that the plan is to do all our talking on the track, and that is going to be with trophies. The better the work together, the better that journey is going to be."