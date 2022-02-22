Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Fontana Advance

Wednesday, Feb 23

Concord, North Carolina – The last time Daniel Suárez raced in California he qualified fourth for the Feb. 6 Clash at a whopping 64.507 mph on the quarter-mile track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

This weekend at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway about 50 miles west of the Coliseum in Fontana, California, Suarez will need to go about 175 mph to make the top-five.

Because of Covid-19, Sunday will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the high-speed oval since March 1, 2020

Suárez has a busy weekend in California driving the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Freeway Insurance has been associated with Suárez for three years and has initiated a television advertising campaign running English and Spanish commercials across the country.

Freeway's commercial is the only current Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.

Freeway wants race fans to meet Suárez. He will sign autographs 3-5 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Freeway Insurance store at 9800 Sierra Ave. Suite B2 in Fontana. The event will include live radio broadcasts, giveaways and more.

Suárez arrives in California after finishing 19th in Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500 falling two laps down because of a speeding penalty and loose wheel.

Fox will televise Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Freeway Chevrolet Camaro

Are you ready for Fontana?

"It's been a while since we have been there, but I think it is a fun track. I'm looking forward to the weekend. We have a busy weekend plan and I hope we get to meet some of our fans at the Freeway Insurance store Saturday afternoon. "

What Are Your Thoughts after Daytona:

"We were disappointed with the speeding penalty and a loose wheel put us behind and we couldn't make up the two lost laps. If we can bring that fast of a Chevrolet to the track each weekend we are going to have a great 2022 season."

How is Ross different from other teammates that you have had?

"Well, I've been fortunate that I've been part of some teams that have a lot of teammates and some of them with a lot of experience, some of them with not so much experience, and everyone is different. Every team is different. Something that I mentioned to (Trackhouse founder) Justin (Marks) and to (President) Ty (Norris) since the very beginning about Ross is that I like ‑‑ at the time I just didn't know Ross to the point where I know him today, but I knew that he was hungry, and for me and for our team, I think that's extremely important, having somebody that wants to do something, somebody that is hungry. 

"There is a lot of drivers that are talented out there, and not all of them put actually the work to be better. I feel that it's always good to have a good teammate because you start pushing each other. You start trying to find out what he's doing better than me and what am I doing better than him and then trying to push each other and in that way be able to bring Trackhouse to the next level.

"Right now we have a lot of good things coming our way in Trackhouse Racing, but the reality is that the plan is to do all our talking on the track, and that is going to be with trophies. The better the work together, the better that journey is going to be."
 

 

