Chandler Smith Gets Caught Up in the Big One and Finishes 21st

· Smith communicated that the initial adjustment had helped the handling of his No. 18 Toyota, but he still needed to be snugged up more if he was going to be able to make more evasive maneuvers and win the race. Stockman summoned Smith to pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop with another chassis adjustment.

· The Georgia native lined up 11th when the Final Stage went green on lap 46. As the field got more anxious, Smith and spotter Chris Lambert decided that if they couldn’t run inside the top five that the safest move was to retreat to the tail of the field in an effort to miss the big wreck.

· Smith was scored 17th when the third caution of the event occurred on lap 65 for a one-truck incident. Stockman at first elected to make a fuel-only stop, but before the field went back green decided to pit again for four fresh tires and to top off with fuel since they were already near the tail of the field. He told Smith “having four fresh tires is going to be huge.”

· With 30 laps remaining Smith was told “it’s time to start moving forward some.” He had made his way back inside the top 10 when a one-truck incident slowed the field with 20 laps remaining.

· After the fifth caution of the event occurred on lap 86, the Safelite Tundra TRD Pro was scored in the seventh position. Shortly after going back green, Smith made a move to the outside lane looking to push another truck forward, but the truck in front of him got loose and nipped the wall slowing both of their momentum.

· Smith fell to 17th but coming back to the white flag he had rallied back to around the 10th position when “the big one” happened in front of him and he had nowhere to go.