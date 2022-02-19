Bimbo Bakeries USA Reveals Races with JTG Daugherty Racing for 2022 Season

Today baking industry leader Bimbo Bakeries USA executives unveiled their sponsorship plans for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro ZL1 at their media breakfast with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Daytona International Speedway’s Boardwalk Club on Lake Lloyd.



“Bimbo Bakeries USA’s brands Thomas’ and Entenmann’s use their racing partnership to its full potential and they always set the bar high,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “I really like that about their company and how fully engaged they are with their consumers. We announced their races today, but there are also some big activations they will be announcing soon for our fans. Stay tuned to our social media channels to find out more.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA will showcase Entenmann’s Donuts on the No. 47 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th for the Ally 400. Then Ball Park Buns will be spotlighted on Stenhouse’s car at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10th for the Quaker State 400. Thomas’ English Muffins and Bagels will make their presence known in a big way at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17th for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA is excited to elevate the brand presence of Entenmann’s and Thomas’ on the speedway this racing season,” said Ken Gronholm, Senior Director of Sales, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “For the past four years, we have had such a great partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing, whose company values mirror our own – Valuing the Person while Driving Results. We look forward to the fun and excitement we have in store for shoppers, customers and racing fans this season, as well as spending some time in Victory Lane.”

You can find out additional information about America’s favorite bread and sweet baked goods brand by visiting https://www.bimbobakeriesusa. com/.

Also, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio to see Bimbo Bakeries USA driver Stenhouse Jr. compete in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with the No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro ZL1.

JTG Racing PR