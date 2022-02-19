Envision USA Partners with David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing for DAYTONA 500

Envision USA has joined the Rick Ware Racing team as an associate partner onboard David Ragan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the prestigious DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Envision USA, a Miami, Florida based company, is a leading full service retail experience agency that delivers transformational store designs, branded environments and digital experiences to some of North America's best known brands. Envision USA has previously been involved in the NASCAR Cup Series, as a primary sponsor at Talladega SuperSpeedway in 2019.



David Ragan said, “I’m thrilled to have Envision back on my Ford Mustang for the Daytona 500. They have been a big supporter of mine over the years, and being a part of the Daytona 500 is truly special.”



Ragan, who has competed in The Great American Race for (16) consecutive years, made his debut in The DAYTONA 500 in 2007. Driving a Rick Ware Racing entry in 2020, Ragan brought the team its first Top 5, finishing 4th.



"It is great to have Envision USA join RWR and David Ragan for The DAYTONA 500," commented team owner Rick Ware. "David has been a great addition to the RWR family for 2022, and an exceptional speedway racer. I am looking forward to the new opportunities that the Next Gen car brings for our organization and partners, as we continue to grow in the NASCAR Cup Series."



The 63rd running of The DAYTONA 500 is set for Sunday February 20, 2022 at 2:30pm ET, in front of a sold out crowd of over 110,000 fans. The 500-mile race will air on NASCAR on FOX and MRN Radio. For more information on Rick Ware Racing visit www.wareracing.com or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

RWR