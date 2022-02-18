RCR NCS Post Race Report: Duels at Daytona International Speedway

“I was hoping we could defend our duel win from last year tonight but we kept our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 undamaged, and that is a win in itself. We didn’t have much help during the race, but we were able to work with my brother, Ty Dillon, quite a bit and really learned a lot that we can apply to the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday. It was good to lead a few laps in our Chevy. We didn’t get enough fuel during our green-flag stop so we had to make a second stop late in the race, and ended up 18th. Overall, I think we have a hot rod and I’m excited for Sunday’s DAYTONA 500!”
- Austin Dillon