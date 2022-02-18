Sunday, Feb 20

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Duels at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Feb 18 114
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Duels at Daytona International Speedway NK Photography Photo
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER
Off Road Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and
Show Speed in Duel at Daytona 
 
 
 
18th
 
 
10th
 
N/A
 
“I was hoping we could defend our duel win from last year tonight but we kept our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 undamaged, and that is a win in itself. We didn’t have much help during the race, but we were able to work with my brother, Ty Dillon, quite a bit and really learned a lot that we can apply to the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday. It was good to lead a few laps in our Chevy. We didn’t get enough fuel during our green-flag stop so we had to make a second stop late in the race, and ended up 18th. Overall, I think we have a hot rod and I’m excited for Sunday’s DAYTONA 500!”
 
- Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team
Find Speed, Stay Consistent in Duel at Daytona
 
 
 
8th
 
 
8th
 
N/A
 
"It was a productive night for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet. I feel like our car has got good speed. We're able to make pretty good moves whenever we need to but it certainly seems like the nature of the draft is going to turn out to be quite different than what us drivers are used to. We're going to spend tonight, tomorrow leading into practice and the practice on Saturday breaking it down and trying to figure out what our approach needs to be so that when it comes time to drop the green flag on Sunday for the DAYTONA 500 we're going to do the best thing for speed and the best thing for our race in general. We've got work to do but we've got the best people around to do it. I've got a great teammate in Austin Dillon and great companions in our satellite organizations so I'm looking forward to working with them as well to have a successful race on Sunday. I can't wait to see our 3CHI Chevy on track, it's going to be a good one!"
 
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher complete RFK Racing sweep of Daytona Duels Stewart-Haas Racing Officially GEARed up for Daytona Run »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.