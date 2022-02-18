RCR NCS Post Race Report: Duels at Daytona International Speedway

"It was a productive night for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet. I feel like our car has got good speed. We're able to make pretty good moves whenever we need to but it certainly seems like the nature of the draft is going to turn out to be quite different than what us drivers are used to. We're going to spend tonight, tomorrow leading into practice and the practice on Saturday breaking it down and trying to figure out what our approach needs to be so that when it comes time to drop the green flag on Sunday for the DAYTONA 500 we're going to do the best thing for speed and the best thing for our race in general. We've got work to do but we've got the best people around to do it. I've got a great teammate in Austin Dillon and great companions in our satellite organizations so I'm looking forward to working with them as well to have a successful race on Sunday. I can't wait to see our 3CHI Chevy on track, it's going to be a good one!"

-Tyler Reddick