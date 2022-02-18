NCS: Ford powers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher to Blue Green Duel at Daytona victories

It was clean and green through the first duel with Kyle Larson launching off leading the first 34 laps prior to pit stops.

Gragson who had already locked himself into the Daytona 500 on Sunday dropped to the back and let the two open cars of Yeley and Grala have at it for the last transfer spot.

However, with pit stops underway a speeding penalty bit Grala who has spent much of the first duel racing by himself but still a full third of a track between him and Yeley. This would hand the transfer spot over to Yeley who spent the remaining 25 laps running with BJ McLeod trying to lock himself into the race on Sunday.

With laps winding down and Blaney in control of the lead pack Brad Keselowski who moved over from Penske to Roush as a co-owner would move Blaney out of the way with two laps to go to take over the lead after spending several laps working the bumper hard of Blaney.

“I've got to give credit to the other Fords. We worked really well together, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe. We had great strategy, Austin Cindric, and we stuck together and drove away and got ourselves in position where we could control the finish of this race, and I'm happy to see all those Fords up front. Good job to all those guys. Great start for our Kohler Generators Ford team. This is special.” Said Keselowski

Blaney for his effort would try and regather it back up and make a run but coming up short in third place.

Grala would end the event two laps down but on the final lap coming to checkered would close in on Yeley getting around at the last moment to lock The Money Team into their first Daytona 500.

Duel two would start off with a back-and-forth duel for the lead with Bowman and Logano working along side one another with help from behind from Burton and Truex with neither one having the ability to prevail and clear away for the lead.

Finally, with the help from satellite teammate Harrison Burton who takes over the No. 21 racing machine for Wood Brothers Racing gave the bump Logano needed to clear away with the lead yet it wouldn’t last long as Austin Dillon motored to the front for a moment before allowing Buescher to take over for the lead.

As pit stops cycled through with Toyota the first to hit road then the Fords allowing Logano to once again take back the lead over Buescher setting a stage to run to the end.

Just as laps wound down four Ford cars all lined up took off and ran away from the rest of the field. This time just two turns away from the checkered flag Buescher with a head of steam caught a block from Logano just as they headed down the backstretch sending Logano into the wall and involving Burton in the incident.

As they came back around for the yellow and checkered flag Chris Buescher for RFK Racing would take home the win in Duel two for the team to sweep the night. The first time a team has done is since 2015 when Hendrick Motorsports did it last.

“Yeah, what a way to start Speedweeks out here, right, to put both RFK Ford Mustangs in Victory Lane, give Fastenal their first win on a Cup car. It's not the big show, but we've got a really good hotrod here. Just hat's off to everybody back at the shop. I know it's been a hectic off season for everybody in our sport, but we've had a lot of changes going on, and it's cool to see it play out.” Said Buescher

As Logano left the infield care center he noted that he “made a mistake”.

But it was Greg Biffle making his return to the Cup Series for NY Racing able to race his way into the Daytona 500 leaving Timmy Hill as one of two drivers going home.

Jacques Villeneuve the F1 champion that came over to run a limited number of races in the Cup Series who had issues from the beginning of the race with a throttle linkage in the car would end his night 16 laps early.