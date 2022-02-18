Kyle Busch Finishes Fourth in the Second Duel

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chris Buescher*

2nd, Michael McDowell*

3rd, Harrison Burton*

4th, KYLE BUSCH

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

6th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

7th, BUBBA WALLACE

15th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your overall experience tonight in the Duel?

“Just trying to learn the car, figure it out, see what it does and doesn’t do. Overall, good day, good experience of keeping the car in one piece and being able to go on to the 500 with a good car.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How did your new Camry handle in the draft in racing conditions?

“Our Camry drove really good. I think everybody’s cars are driving really good. We just have to probably work on maybe our strategy a little bit before Sunday’s race. I think we did good. Me and Kyle (Busch) did really well attaching to each other and pushing, so we learned how to do that and hopefully that will pay off in the 500.”

TRD PR