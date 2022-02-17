RFK Announces Partnership with CELSIUS® Energy Drink

RFK Racing has announced it will team with CELSIUS energy drink to help keep its team fit, active and hydrated as it prepares for the upcoming NASCAR season. The lifestyle brand will serve as an associate partner for the No. 6 race team, which launches into what promises to be one of the most exciting seasons in the team’s history.

Brad Keselowski joins the team as part owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang, as the sport ushers into the Next Gen Era of the sport. In addition to helping the team on its quest of a healthy lifestyle and maximum performance, the CELSIUS brand will be featured on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang and driver firesuit.

CELSIUS prides itself on containing no sugar, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. CELSIUS is certified gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO.

“We are extremely excited to partner with RFK Racing and help keep Brad and the team fueled heading around the track,” said John Fieldly, CEO of CELSIUS. “We are all about creating authentic partnerships and knowing first-hand how much Brad loves drinking CELSIUS makes this a no-brainer.”

RFK launches off into the new season this week at Daytona Speedweeks. The running of the Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

RFK PR