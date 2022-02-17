Majestic Steel and Kaulig Racing Establish 2022 Season Partnership

Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading steel service center, has announced a new partnership with Kaulig Racing.

Beginning at the 64th running of the Daytona 500, Majestic Steel will be an associate partner of the No. 16 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Kaulig Racing. We view NASCAR as one of America's greatest sports and racing doesn’t happen without steel,” said Todd Leebow, CEO and President of Majestic. “The future of Majestic and Kaulig Racing is more than just a sponsorship but a commitment to innovation, sustainability and our customers,” continued Leebow. “Kaulig’s early success as a winning team aligns with Majestic’s culture of teamwork and our mantra of Keep Building. Let’s go win some races!”

Kaulig Racing enters its first, full-time NCS season with two charters as an organization. The No. 16 Camaro ZL1 will have a rotation of three drivers throughout the season, starting with reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion Daniel Hemric, as well as 15 races with AJ Allmendinger and 14 races with Noah Gragson.

“Majestic Steel coming on board at Kaulig Racing is huge”, said Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice. “Building a strong partnership together is going to be monumental for our growth on and off track. We really identified with Majestic’s principles of innovation and disruption, they’re what our team works to bring to the track every day.”

The most prestigious race on the NASCAR schedule, and the 2022 NCS season opener, will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. of FOX.

Kaulig Racing PR