Petty GMS Event Preview: Daytona 500

- Coffee Up: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500. BRCC made their partnership debut two weeks ago at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be adorning the No. 42 multiple times throughout the 2022 Cup Series season.

- Newest Member of No. 42 Team: Crew chief Jerame Donley and his wife, Jenna, welcomed their first child, Ryder Thomas, into the world on Friday, February 11.

- Top of the Box Debut: After missing the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to the impending arrival of his son, Donley will make his NASCAR crew chief debut this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Donley, who has engineer and mechanic experience at the Cup Series level, was named crew chief of the No. 42 in November 2021.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- From the Drivers Seat: "Any driver can go into Daytona and have a shot at winning the race. In my younger days, I looked at it as a luck race, that you just have to let it play out and miss the big one. And while that is somewhat true, I've had success over the past few years by trying to take a more cerebral approach and really setting up the race. It's truly a high-speed chess match of positioning yourself in a spot to where you can take advantage of the crashes and be there at the end. It doesn't really matter where you are at the middle portion of the race; you have to be in position at the end of the race for a chance to win."