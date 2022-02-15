Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Daytona 500

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his third Daytona 500 start this Sunday, February 20 . In 2021, Bell qualified fifth and led a total of 32 laps but suffered a flat tire and spin under green in stage two. Bell rebounded to earn a 16 -place finish. Bell qualified 19 in 2020 for his first career Daytona 500 start and teamed up with his fellow Toyota teammates throughout the race and under caution on lap 185 he was sitting second. Unfortunately, when racing resumed, he found himself without drafting help and got shuffled back in the field. While working his way back forward he sustained damage when a car spun in front of him, resulting in a 21 -place finish for Bell. Crew Chief: Adam Stevens and Bell head into their second season together. Stevens first took over as crew chief for Bell in 2021 and together they won the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season at the Daytona Road Course. Over his career, Stevens has been a crew chief for 13 races at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), earning three top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Featured on the No.20 Toyota Camry: No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry the DEWALT colors. Bell will first be on track in the No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry on Tuesday for practice and qualifying on Wednesday to kick off Daytona.

2021 Recap: Bell earned his first career NCS victory in the second race of 2021, locking himself into the Playoff field. Bell finished out the season with one win, seven top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.

JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 155 combined starts, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 48 top-10s and 1,999 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 155 combined starts, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 48 top-10s and 1,999 laps led. RACE INFO: The Daytona 500 at DIS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

Christopher Bell: “The NextGen car has passed all the tests so far, this will be another big one at Daytona. There is still a lot of unknowns going into the biggest race of the year. It’s anybody’s race and the No. 20 group is ready to take it!”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 0 0 42 14.8 20.5

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 72 1 9 23 0 118 17.7 18.0

