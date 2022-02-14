Ruedebusch Development and Construction, Inc. Backs Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) welcomes new partner Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC). RDC will partner with NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang for three races in 2022.



RDC will join FRM and Gilliland starting at World Wide Technology Raceway to begin the month of June. They will return for two road course races in July at their home track, Road America and back again at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



“It’s a new NASCAR season and we’re ready to partner with Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland and to make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series this year,” said Carl Ruedebusch, Owner, Ruedebusch Development and Construction. “We have watched Todd grow and believe he is an incredibly talented driver who will learn a lot in his rookie year. We’re proud to support him in his efforts.”



Gilliland is thrilled to be able to welcome a new partner, and happy to be the driver they chose for their first NASCAR Cup Series season.



“Mr. Ruedebusch has always been a friend and loyal in supporting my father,” said Gilliland. “He was quick to help my program this year and that means a lot. I want to do him proud this year.”



Gilliland is preparing to make his Daytona 500 debut this Sunday, February 20, on FOX.



FRM PR