Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Speedweek Advance

Talk about the preparation that goes into the start of the season and the role you play in that as a driver. “There’s been a lot of preparation happening, not just for Daytona but for the West Coast races that follow. This new car has thrown everyone for a loop and that’s making things a bit more hectic than it would typically be. We have to make sure we’ve got what we need for Daytona, where anything can happen. But the guys also need to be ready for what’s next. My role in that preparation really comes down to simulator time and giving them the most information I can on how things feel and what I’m looking for so that, once we get to the track and start to make laps, we can make changes as quickly as possible.” Has there been any big difference in your emotions as you get ready for your second Daytona 500 compared to your first? “Last year wasn’t a normal season, on track or off track, but a big part of that difference was not having as many fans around. I felt it the most at Daytona. As a driver working your way up to the Cup Series, you want to have that big Daytona 500 moment with the full stands and the big prerace show. I didn’t get that. So, I might not be a rookie this year, but I think I’ll have more of the feelings associated with a first Daytona 500 than I did last year now that we’ll have a sold-out crowd and get to do all of those things we’ve missed out on over the last year and half. I really feel like I’m getting ready to go down to Florida and start my rookie season." Do you have a goal that you’d like to accomplish in your second season? “The goal, and truly the expectation, is to run up front consistently. Be a guy that’s in the hunt for wins most weekends, not just four or five times. If we could get a win or two, make the playoffs and then make a run in the playoffs, that would be a successful second season. Daytona is a place where you want to win. No matter who you are or what kind of background you come from, you want to be able to say you’re a Daytona winner. It’s not my favorite type of racing, but it’s one that fans always make sure they are watching. It’s humbling to be able to compete in it but winning it and starting the season off with a step in the right direction toward fulfilling those goals would be a moment I’d never forget.” The start of a new season gives drivers a chance to evaluate how they performed the previous year and how they can improve on that moving forward. There are plenty of factors that will play into that evaluation – a new car and new tracks on the schedule – but you have changes in your life off-track that you also have to take into consideration. Has becoming a father had any impact on you as a driver? “I think, for one, it makes me more relatable. Before becoming a father, I think a lot of people saw me as a kid or a young driver. I am a young driver but, when you become a parent, it’s easier for people to see you as more mature and having your life together. Having a family that you have to provide for and always having that in the back of your mind as you make decisions. I think I’ve matured a lot since the day Brooks was born. It definitely translates to my racing. I race with a different tenacity. You’re racing for something a lot bigger than yourself and that gives you more motivation. I’m sure that will change and, as we go through this season, I’ll continue to adapt to fatherhood and that will absolutely carry over to how I race. Having Brooks around has been very eye opening, but it’s been so much fun and I’m excited to have him and Marissa there.” TSC PR