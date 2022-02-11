NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Announce Formation of Drivers Advisory Council

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers announce the formation of the Drivers Advisory Council. This council is an independent group of eligible members that, through its passion for competition and sustainability of racing, is committed to further improving the areas of safety in motorsports, growing and enhancing the sport, and maximizing the opportunities for drivers to achieve success both on and off the track.

The Drivers Advisory Council, comprised of current and former Cup Series competitors, will work alongside key stakeholders within the industry to collectively move the sport forward and construct positive change. Seven drivers will serve as Board of Directors for the newly formed group: Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano, Kyle Petty, and Daniel Suarez.

"As a current driver and also a team owner, I now see things from a different perspective and that has made me appreciate the importance of collaboration across the industry,” said Denny Hamlin, current NASCAR Cup Series competitor and team owner. “The new council will deliver a unified, collective voice from the drivers to help address any challenges we face and help accomplish the common goals the industry shares.”

Jeff Burton, former NASCAR driver and multi-race winner in the premier series, will lead the effort in conjunction with the Board of Directors. The veteran leader will serve as Director of the council.

“I’ve been fortunate to have many roles within the sport and I’m excited to add this venture into the fold,” Burton stated. “I’m humbled and honored that the drivers have asked me to help with this effort. I believe we have a great sport, and this council has the opportunity to work together with the entire industry to make it even better. Personally, I will also continue my work with NBC and provide fresh insight to our viewers at home. This new role with the council will only elevate the broadcasts.”

To continue the steady enhancement of NASCAR, the Drivers Advisory Council will partner with the sanctioning body and its key leaders to achieve common success.

“Collaboration is critical to our growth, and we welcome any opportunity to strengthen communication with our drivers,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “We often look to drivers for input when making decisions that affect the sport, and the Drivers Advisory Council will help streamline that communication. Working together, we will continue to deliver the great NASCAR racing experience our fans expect and deserve.”

In addition, the Race Team Alliance (RTA), consisting of 14 Cup Series organizations, will support and work alongside the council.

“One of the keys to our sport being successful is collaboration among all of its stakeholders. Having a formalized group through which the drivers can better communicate will be a great asset for all of us. They picked the perfect guy to lead the Drivers Advisory Council in Jeff Burton and have assembled a solid Board of Directors to get the group started with a strong, unified voice,” said Dave Alpern, President of Joe Gibbs Racing and Co-Chair of the Team Owner Council.

Additional Quotes of Interest from the Board of Directors

From Kurt Busch, 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion:

“It's an honor and a privilege to collaborate with my fellow drivers on the Drivers Advisory Council. The collective experience and insight represented on this council is ideally suited to carry NASCAR into the future and ensure its long-term sustainability. Through the council, I look forward to collaborating with NASCAR and the team owners to continue fostering positive change in the sport that has meant so much to me over the past two decades."

From Austin Dillon, 2018 Daytona 500 Champion:

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with the drivers, NASCAR and other stakeholders to put the best product on the track each week, emphasizing the future of the sport and the safety of drivers. My family has been involved in NASCAR my entire life, so, personally, it means a lot to me to be able to help leave my mark and progress the sport that I know and love by serving on the Drivers Advisory Council.”

From Corey LaJoie, current NASCAR Cup Series driver:

“The Drivers Advisory Council will be a united and streamlined channel of communication, with Jeff Burton as our fearless leader, that will benefit the fans, sponsors, media and ultimately the sport. It’s a privilege to have your voice heard alongside your peers to further progress the sport in every aspect.”

From Joey Logano, 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion:

"I’m thrilled to see the progress in our sport lately and feel that the Drivers Advisory Council will help progress our sport even further. The board is made up with experienced, forward-thinking drivers with a great leader in Jeff Burton. Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers and help move our sport forward with a unique perspective from behind the wheel. We have had a welcoming experience from stakeholders, and I know we can all pull the rope in the same direction. Safety, fan experience, and a great on track product, are just some of the goals."

From Kyle Petty, former Cup Series driver and current NBC analyst:

“I believe the formation of the Drivers Advisory Council is the start of a new era in NASCAR. Through the leadership of Jeff Burton and the Board of Directors, the drivers now have a united voice. A voice that can effect change and improvement in almost every aspect of our sport. The DAC has the opportunity to create a legacy for generations of drivers to come.”

From Daniel Suarez, current NASCAR Cup Series driver:

"First of all, I am thrilled to be a part of this great sport. Since I started my career in NASCAR, after arriving from my home country of Mexico, I have seen a great deal of positive changes. I believe the creation of the Drivers Advisory Council will add a first-hand perspective and, in my opinion, help create more positive changes and increase the speed that diversity can have in the sport. This will benefit present and future sponsors, our current and future fan base, as well as the teams and viewership in general. I say this with great sincerity and commitment to support this sport, the fans and the sponsors we represent."

Further details regarding the Drivers Advisory Council’s efforts will be released as they become available.

