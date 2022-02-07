Logano Conquers Inaugural Clash at la Coliseum External

Joey Logano won the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, securing the victory by a 0.877 second lead over second place. This weekend’s exhibition race marks the first time in over 40 years that the Clash has been held at a track other than Daytona. The 0.25-mile purpose-built asphalt oval was constructed over the facility’s existing football field and was the competitive debut of the Next Gen car featuring a fleet of redesigned Ford Mustangs.



“Congratulations to Ford Performance, Roger, Joey, Paul, and everyone at Team Penske,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. This is an incredible and exciting start for the Next Gen Car debut as Joey, Paul, and the entire 22 team were able race their way into victory lane. What a dynamic venue at the LA Coliseum and thank you NASCAR for pushing the boundaries of our great sport. To those that joined us or supported the event, thank you for an experience that we will never forget!"



“We got the victory with the old Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody,” commented Logano.



Joey Logano started the race in 4th after winning an earlier heat race and securing a second-row start spot. Logano was able to work his way through the field and take the lead just before the 75-lap intermission. The second half of the race saw Logano and Kyle Busch battling for position, but ultimately Logano was able to hold off Busch and lead the last 35 laps to win the inaugural event. The 0.25-mile short track saw its share of excitement with six cautions during the 150-lap race.



Ford Performance teammates Cole Custer with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P7, Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P10, and Harrison Burton with Wood Brothers Racing finished in P12.



NASCAR takes a breather for the Super Bowl and the official 2022 NASCAR Cup season starts with the Daytona 500 on February 20th.



