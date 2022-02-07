Monday, Feb 07

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series News
Austin Dillon Leads Team Chevy With Third-Place Finish in The Clash At The Coliseum In No. 3 True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
 
 
 
As a sports fan, it was very cool to race at a historic venue like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and be a part of an innovative concept for NASCAR. From where we were last night after qualifying, it took a lot of crazy faith and a little prayer to put it all together today. The True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was really fast in practice. I just struggled a little bit in qualifying, but I knew we would get in the race and be fine. The long run speed was there for us today. We were able to methodically work our way forward during the race. I’m disappointed that I couldn’t get those next two positions at the end. I really wanted to get there, but we would have needed a caution to make it happen. All-in-all, it was a great race, especially to recover from where we were last night. Thank you to everyone back home in Welcome, North Carolina for giving us fast cars. It was a good showing for us, and I’m excited to get this season started."
 
-Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick Earns Heat Race Win and Leads Laps in The Clash at The Coliseum Before Early End to No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team's Race
 
 
 
“The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum exceeded expectations. The fans, the atmosphere, and the intensity of the race itself. Just the intensity of the field and the drivers – it was an incredible experience. Certainly, the obvious big bummer is breaking our transaxle doing something I probably didn’t even need to do. I had done a good job putting heat in the tires all weekend, but maybe I got too aggressive with it. I don't know for sure. We'll have to go back and look at it in the shop this week. We had one of the fastest cars on the race track. We were just riding and managing the gap back to Kyle Busch and trying to lap as many cars as we could so we wouldn’t have to worry about them later. But we never made it that far. It’s a tough lesson, but it’s a lesson we can learn from. Thankfully, this wasn’t a points-paying race. It still stings to give away a race like that from the lead, but we’ll be able to learn, grow from it and be even more ready than I thought would be possible rolling into Daytona.”
 
 
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

