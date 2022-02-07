RCR NCS Post Race Report: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

“As a sports fan, it was very cool to race at a historic venue like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and be a part of an innovative concept for NASCAR. From where we were last night after qualifying, it took a lot of crazy faith and a little prayer to put it all together today. The True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was really fast in practice. I just struggled a little bit in qualifying, but I knew we would get in the race and be fine. The long run speed was there for us today. We were able to methodically work our way forward during the race. I’m disappointed that I couldn’t get those next two positions at the end. I really wanted to get there, but we would have needed a caution to make it happen. All-in-all, it was a great race, especially to recover from where we were last night. Thank you to everyone back home in Welcome, North Carolina for giving us fast cars. It was a good showing for us, and I’m excited to get this season started."
-Austin Dillon