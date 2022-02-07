Petty GMS Race Recap: Clash at The Coliseum

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m disappointed with the result of our Last Chance Qualifier, but very happy with the effort. I’m back in the Cup Series and received a second chance to compete on Sundays full time. You don’t get that often. I wanted to go out there and race hard for the guys on my team, Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty and Black Rifle Coffee Company. Our No. 42 Chevrolet had a lot of speed and that is very encouraging for our team. I’m excited and happy for what’s to come this season.”