Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Drives Next Gen Mustang To Clash Win in Inaugural Race

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, won the inaugural race with the new NASCAR Next Gen car as he won today's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The win is Logano's second in the Clash after winning for the first time in 2017.

VICTORY LANE QUOTES

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE THE FIRST WINNER OF THE CLASH AT THE COLISEUM? “I can’t believe it. We’re here. The L.A. Coliseum. We got the victory with the old Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody. I’m out of breath. I was so excited about this. This is a big win. My wife is having a baby tomorrow, our third one, so a pretty big weekend for us.”

YESTERDAY IN PRACTICE YOU STRUGGLED. HOW DID YOU STEP UP SO BIG AND MAKE THE RIGHT ADJUSTMENTS TO RUN AND WIN? “Paul and Shaggy and the engineers do a great job. The guys working on the car did an amazing job finding speed when we were slow. We were 28th or so on the board yesterday and made some good changes – worked with our teammates – Ryan Blaney a lot. I owe a lot to him, too, to see some of the gains that they made and ultimately get the win. I want to say hey to my buddy, Hutson and Jamison and my wife, Brittany. This is cool. I’m headed home right after this. I told her, if you’re having the baby I’m just running right off the track from here, so I don’t think it’s happening right now, but this is special to get the first Next Gen win, the first win out here in the Coliseum. It’s a special one, so we’re gonna have some fun and celebrate it.”

Ford Performance PR