Love’s Travel Stops to fuel McDowell for 10th Consecutive Season

A longstanding partner, Love’s is coming off its most successful season in the sport, highlighted by its Daytona 500 win, top-10 finishes and being in the NASCAR Playoffs. The company has enjoyed seeing the growth of FRM.

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell,” said Dave Frankenfield , vice president of Marketing for Love’s. “Our customers have enjoyed following the team over the past nine seasons and we’re thrilled with the Daytona 500 win last year. We’re excited to see what this season brings and wish the team much success.”

In 2022, McDowell enjoyed a career-best year with Love’s and their partners. The team earned five top-10 and two top-five finishes along with the Daytona 500 victory. McDowell is ready to better that success with Love’s and Speedco as NASCAR ushers in a new era of racing.

“We’re ready to make this season even better than last year,” said McDowell. “We can only do that with the support of Love’s and Speedco. They are very loyal partners of Front Row Motorsports and we want to continue to bring them success on the track. I appreciate their partnership and I am ready to show what we can do together this year.”