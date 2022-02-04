Kroger Returns to No. 47 Camaro ZL1 for 2022 + Kroger Delivery offers FRESH grocery delivery to fans camping at Daytona International Speedway

It’s a fresh car, fresh brands, and a fresh season for JTG Daugherty Racing. The team is honored to have America’s largest grocery retailer, The Kroger Co. return to the No. 47 Camaro ZL1 with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.



“We’ve been partners with Kroger for over a decade, and we’re honored to continue our racing program with The Kroger Co.,” said Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner. “In the offseason, we worked hard learning how to build the Next Gen car in a completely different way and testing frequently to optimize our learning to be the best for our brands. We’re honored to be partnered with Kroger Racing and working closely with Kroger Delivery at Daytona.”



Kroger Delivery provides grocery delivery service to residences and hotels throughout Central Florida, and soon to South Florida. For a limited time to support all the fans in town for the Daytona 500, we will make orders available at the Shoppes at One Daytona, right across the street from the Speedway. No matter where you are staying in Daytona Beach (Fla.) to enjoy Speedweeks, Kroger Delivery is a convenient way to get all your fresh food, tailgating and grocery supplies.



“We’re thrilled to have Kroger Delivery on board providing grocery delivery for folks camping at the track for the Daytona 500,” continued Geschickter. “We’ve been busy. Our marketing team has partnered with different departments in Kroger for the first time to enhance customer experience in Kroger cities across the country, including Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville – and soon South Florida.”



Fans can simply place a grocery order via Kroger.com or the Kroger app to have groceries delivered by a knowledgeable Kroger Delivery associate in a temperature-controlled van. For a limited time, grocery delivery is set up at 1808 W International Speedway Blvd – directly across from the Speedway, which is convenient for campers. While fans in hotels can enjoy groceries delivered right to their hotel.



“This is great for fans and also great for us,” Stenhouse said. “Kroger Delivery combines world-class technology with experienced associates to conveniently deliver fresh groceries. Florida is a completely new market for Kroger, and we’re helping introduce fans here to Kroger Delivery for your grocery needs. I know we’ll be using Kroger Delivery while we are in Daytona!”



Additionally, a select number of NASCAR fans that order from Kroger Delivery will be surprised and delighted with a private meet and greet with Stenhouse and more at the Boardwalk Club on Lake Lloyd during Speedweeks and the Daytona 500 race weekend.



“We’re delighted to have our Kroger partners and our Kroger Racing family of brands attending Speedweeks as our guests,” said Paul Zindrick, Corporate Partnerships for JTG Daugherty Racing at Kroger. “We’re hosting multiple events at the Boardwalk Club to drive awareness about Kroger Delivery in Florida. For instance, Kroger Delivery, Thomas’ Breads and Entenmann’s are hosting a cornhole competition where two lucky fans will win a chance to play in the final round against Ricky. There will also be a fun Kroger bag off competition where fans of all ages can participate to win groceries and gift cards. Then on Sunday, it’s time for Ricky to go to work behind the No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro.”



Once Stenhouse spreads the word about Kroger Delivery, he’ll settle into his No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro ZL1 to roll the dice on the high banks of Daytona for the iconic Harley J. Earl Trophy. He has two superspeedway wins with Daytona being one of those sites, and he won the Daytona 500 pole in 2020 for JTG Daugherty Racing. Now, he’d like to park Kroger Racing brands in victory lane following The Great American Race at the 2.5-mile tri-oval.



“To win the Daytona 500 would be a dream come true,” Stenhouse said. “If we can make it to the end with no problems, we know we have a shot at winning it for Kroger and our partners.”



Live coverage of the Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, February 20th at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). Prior to that, single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds on FS1) on Wednesday, February 16th will set the front row for the Daytona 500 and the lineup for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 on Thursday, February 17th at 8:05 PM ET on FS1.

JTG Racing PR