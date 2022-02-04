Petty GMS Event Preview: Clash at The Coliseum

- New Partner: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has joined Petty GMS for a multi-race partnership with Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet. BRCC will serve as the primary partner for the Clash at The Coliseum and the Daytona 500. Additional primary races will be announced at a later date.

- Baby Watch: Dillon's crew chief, Jerame Donley, and his wife, Jenna, are expecting their first child in the coming weeks. Due to the length of travel, Donley will not call the shots for Dillon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Petty GMS Competition Director Joey Cohen will act as crew chief for the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet.

- Meet Dillon: Dillon and his Petty GMS teammate, Erik Jones, will be visiting the Fan Fest on Saturday, February 5 from 2:00 to 2:15 p.m. PT. Host Riki Rachtman will host a question and answer session with the new teammates.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- From the Drivers Seat: "After last season and only running part time, I'm so unbelievably grateful to be a part of Petty GMS and be back full time in the Cup Series. I've never been hungrier to go out there and prove that I belong in the 40 best drivers of our sport. I'm pumped to get the season started this weekend in LA and what this experience and atmosphere means for our sport as a whole. To go to a market that we haven't raced in before, in an iconic venue, will be something special. The No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet is going to look good and we will give it our all to make the feature."