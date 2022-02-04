Petty GMS Event Preview: Clash at The Coliseum

- Going for Two: With the 2020 Clash victory under his belt, Jones is going for a second win in the season-opening exhibition race. The now 25-year-old survived multiple accidents to pilot his machine to Victory Lane in dramatic fashion at Daytona International Speedway.
- New Crew Chief Pairing: Jones will have a new face on top of the box calling shots for the No. 43 Chevrolet this season. Dave Elenz, a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has made the move to the premier series and will lead Jones throughout the 2022 season.
- Meet Jones: Jones and his Petty GMS teammate, Ty Dillon, will be visiting the Fan Fest on Saturday, February 5 from 2:00 to 2:15 p.m. PT. Host Riki Rachtman will host a question and answer session with the new teammates.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is America's leading brain health supplement.
- From the Drivers Seat: "It's pretty cool to go to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and race. There are a ton of unknowns going in to the weekend. It's been quite a while since NASCAR has raced on a quarter-mile track, but I'm excited about it. Just to race at that venue, on that stage, is going to be pretty neat. Also, if it goes well, it opens up a lot of opportunities for our sport going forward, as far as moving venues around. The FOCUSfactor team is ready to start the season."