2022 Nascar Busch Light Clash Betting Preview

The 2022 season of NASCAR is approaching with the preseason race at the Coliseum. This marks the first time a preseason race was not held at Daytona, dating back to 1979.

A lot of favorites from last season will have some attention, but will a new star break out? Below you can see who has a shot to win.

Race Details

Date: Sun, Feb 6, 6:00 PM

Watch on: FOX

Track: LA Memorial Coliseum

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Cup Series and leads the pack with the best chance to win. With a win here, he would get off to a hot start to stay the season.

Keep in mind that this race does not count for any points, but drivers still want to compete. With that being said, you might see some less popular faces get off to a hot start.

Head to Head Matchup to Watch

Kyle Larson (154.387) and Martin Truex Jr. (159.86) were the first and second respective spots in last year’s Cup Series. Larson has never won this event, but after dominating last season, you have to think he is positive heading in.

Truex Jr. is not heavily favored to win, but he does have what it takes to turn it on at any moment. Look for Larson to place better here.

Dunkel Index For This Event

The Dunkel Index is showing these top 10 drivers that could win this event. The following ten are:

1 Kyle Larson 154.387

2 Denny Hamlin 155.797

3 Chase Elliott 157.512

4 Martin Truex Jr 159.863

5 Ryan Blaney 160.235

6 Christopher Bell 161.148

7 Kevin Harvick 161.710

8 Kyle Busch 161.873

9 Alex Bowman 161.899

10 Brad Keselowski 162.177

*index is subject to changes

Drivers That Could Win

Denny Hamlin (155.797) finished in third for last season’s Cup Series. He is familiar with this event but only at Daytona, where he won in 2014 and 2016. He is also a heavy favorite to succeed here.

It is weird to consider Chase Elliott (157.512) as an underdog, despite what the odds say. After an excellent 2020 Cup Series, he came in fourth last season and even challenged Larson on many of the road courses.

Kyle Busch (161.873) won this event last season, but it is not the same as other wins. That race was at the Daytona road course and only had 35 laps.

Martin Truex Jr. (159.86) had an outstanding 2021 season, just behind Larson. He established four quality wins and had 13 top-five finishes.

Potential Winning Pick

Kyle Larson (154.387) is going to have a target on his back this year for how well he dominated the field. With ten wins and 20 top-five finishes last season, you would think it was a video game compared to everyone else.

This event will be somewhat of a mystery due to the track change. However, Larson could retain his dominance no matter what.

