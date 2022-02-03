Mbm Motorsports, Malco Enterprises, hex.com, Axa Holdings & J.j. Yeley Team Up for 2022 Daytona 500

Malco Enterprises is pleased to announce its partnership with MBM Motorsports, HEX.com, AXA Holdings and veteran driver, J.J. Yeley in preparation of the 2022 Daytona 500, which takes place on February 20 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

This partnership marks the first time HEX.com has sponsored a NASCAR race car. Blockchain’s first certificate of deposit, HEX.com, is building substantial wealth with its time deposit feature, called staking, returning an average 38 percent annual percentage yield on top of underlying price performance. At time of writing, HEX.com has more than 77,000 users with active stakes of $12 billion.

MBM Motorsports, owned by longtime NASCAR driver, Carl Long, is fielding a second car specifically for Yeley now that HEX.com and Malco Enterprises are involved. Yeley will drive the #55 Ford Next-Gen Mustang, joining teammate Timmy Hill in the #66 car.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with MBM Motorsports, HEX.com and J.J. Yeley, all while bringing a new sponsor to the sport that’s cutting edge in the cryptocurrency space,” said Malco Enterprises CEO, Josh Maloney. “We look forward to working together to take on a very competitive field at Daytona.”

