MoneyLion Teams Up with 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch

Today, 23XI Racing announced the addition of MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), the award-winning digital financial platform, as the Official Digital Banking and Cryptocurrency Partner of 23XI. This multi-year partnership continues MoneyLion’s involvement in NASCAR as part of the company’s larger commitment to connect with, engage, and motivate hard-working Americans to build their financial power.

MoneyLion is on a mission to rewire the American financial system and positively change the path of every hard-working American. Both 23XI and MoneyLion share a common belief that we all get ahead when nobody gets left behind. As such, 23XI and MoneyLion will be encouraging NASCAR fans to #BeALion in their drive toward excellence.

This message comes to life in 23XI’s Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. MoneyLion will be a primary partner of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for select races in 2022, as well as an associate partner with 23XI throughout the season, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6.

“We believe in NASCAR and this young team,” said Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer of MoneyLion. “Bubba and Kurt are lions, both on and off the track, and epitomize the mission and mantra we live by at MoneyLion. Through their sport and influence, and with our all-in-one financial platform, we can make a tangible impact on people’s lives.”

“As we continue to move into our second year, we’re excited to add innovative partners like MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing family,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “In MoneyLion we find a company that shares similar goals, like building a winning team unlike any other in our respective industries and making a difference for those around us. We look forward to a partnership that is as successful on the track as it is off the track.”

“It’s great to welcome MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing team,” said Busch. “We have a vision for thinking about racing differently and it’s great to have a partner on our team that shares a similar outlook within their industry. We look forward to having fun together this year and enjoying some exciting moments on the track as we compete for wins.”

“It’s a great fit for me and our team to partner with a company that strives to make a lasting difference in other people’s lives,” said Wallace. “Coming up I had people help to make that difference for me as I worked towards my dream of racing in NASCAR, and I hope through the partnership with MoneyLion and the powerful financial content and products they offer, we can help more people feel equipped and empowered to chase their dreams.”

The MoneyLion paint scheme will debut at Phoenix Raceway in March with Kurt Busch and the No. 45 team. MoneyLion’s first race as the primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD will be at the legendary Darlington Raceway in May.

23XI PR