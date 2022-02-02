Chastain Looking forward to Los Angeles Exhibition Race

Chastain has been busy the last couple of months testing the Next Gen Chevrolet in preparation for Sunday's race and getting to know new teammate Daniel Suárez.

The season-opening exhibition race is in Los Angeles. This year marks the first time the event has been held outside of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Chastain will have a noticeably different livery on the No. 1 for the Clash event. The Camaro will sport red-and-yellow colors to represent Howler Head Bourbon, a beverage venture owned by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White.

“I love the vision that Justin Marks has for Trackhouse,” said White. "I’m excited to be a part of it and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I’m so excited that we’ll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday.”

The track layout for Sunday's Clash is a quarter-mile asphalt oval that has been constructed on the Coliseum's football field. The historic venue has hosted prestigious events such as the Olympic Games and will now add a NASCAR Cup Series race to its list.

The Clash is more than just a race. There will be live concerts on event day with Trackhouse team partner Pitbull opening the day with a 45-minute set before the main event.

The Next Gen car is sure to put on a performance at the small venue. Fox will televise the qualifying heat and last chance races through the main event beginning at 3 p.m. ET.