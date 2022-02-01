Select Blinds Joins David Ragan and Rick Ware Racing as the Primary Sponsor for The DAYTONA 500

Select Blinds will join the Rick Ware Racing family as the primary sponsor on David Ragan's No. 15 Ford Mustang for the season opener, The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Select Blinds has been a long-time partner of Ragan.



"We are happy to have Select Blinds on board David Ragan's No. 15 Ford Mustang for The DAYTONA 500," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Select Blinds has been a great partner with Ragan over the years, and we were fortunate to have them on the car in 2020 for The DAYTONA 500, when he finished 4th. I'm looking forward to another great race with Select Blinds and David Ragan!"



Select Blinds, an Arizona based company, is an online e-commerce site. The company is founded on purchasing blinds online that are easy, convenient and saves you time and money.



"We are so excited to be sponsoring David for the fourth straight year in the DAYTONA 500," said Rick Steele, Executive Chairman of Select Blinds. "David's fourth place finish in the DAYTONA 500 in 2020 was a testament of the team's dedication to putting together a race winning car. Here we go again!"



Select Blinds has been affiliated with David Ragan for several years, including his time at Front Row Motorsports, and as a partner during Ragan's previous DAYTONA 500 start for RWR.



David Ragan commented, "The DAYTONA 500 is a special race, and Select Blinds is a perfect partner to have on our No. 15 Ford Mustang. Our relationship started back in 2019 when Rick Steele purchased the Shriners Hospitals for Children NASCAR Mustang charity car at Barrett Jackson. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Select Blinds colors will be on board while we chase the checkered flag for The Great American Race! Let’s go!"



The prestigious DAYTONA 500 season opener is set for February 20, 2022. The 500-Mile race will air on NASCAR on FOX at 2:30pm ET. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR