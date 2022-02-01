Violet Defense to Serve as Primary Partner for Keselowski at LA Clash

Violet Defense, who joined the RFK Racing fold in 2021, will serve as the primary partner when NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski makes his much anticipated debut as the driver/owner for RFK Racing this Sunday in the iconic No. 6 Ford at the Clash at the LA Coliseum. In addition, the leading innovation brand will serve as the primary partner on multiple entries for the No. 6 and No. 17 NASCAR Cup Fords during the 2022 season.

“We are excited to be partnering with the RFK Racing team again this year, especially with Brad joining the team. Not only does this partnership give us the opportunity to support the RFK team, it gives us a great platform to educate businesses and the sports community about the value of UV disinfection to protect the health and safety of their teams,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series Champion, joined RFK Racing in November and enters the 2022 campaign as one of the sport’s top drivers to watch. He finished top-10 in points in nine of the last 11 seasons, including a runner-up result in 2020. Overall Keselowski has 75 NASCAR wins including 35 in the Cup Series, and will embark on his 13th full-time season in the sport’s top level.

The much anticipated LA Clash will take place Sunday (Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET, FOX). The Orlando-based germ killing company entered into a multi-year partnership in the fall of 2021, debuting with a four-race slate to close out that season. In addition to the primary schedule below, Violet Defense will continue to serve as an associate partner in all races in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue, but expand this partnership with Violet Defense, a company that is proving to push the envelope in all areas,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing President. “Their excitement to be in the sport and with our race team is unparalleled, and their products and services continue to be at the forefront of our efforts to keep our employees safe and healthy both at home and on the road.”

Violet Defense Primary Races

Feb. 6: Clash – No. 6

Feb. 27: Fontana – No. 6

March 13: Phoenix – No. 6

April 3: Richmond – No. 17

July 31: Indy Road Course – No. 17

Oct. 23: Homestead – No. 6

