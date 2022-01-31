CURO Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

“We have been thrilled to see the continued growth of Front Row Motorsports and our customers have enjoyed the success of the team as well,” said Ryan Rathje, Chief Product Officer at CURO. “This season, we are proud to welcome Todd Gilliland to the NASCAR Cup Series with our First Phase credit card. We are ready to roll out our First Phase credit card nationally, and there is no better fit than Todd’s first season. We are also proud to continue supporting the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Last year was an incredible moment to see Speedy Cash cross the finish line first in NASCAR’s biggest race. Finally, we are proud to welcome Zane Smith as a partner to our program. He has proven to be a winning driver and hopefully he can put Speedy Cash in victory lane this year.

“The customers and staff at CURO have been great to me and everyone at FRM,” said Gilliland. “They continue to step up their program and it’s so cool that I get to introduce the new First Phase credit card to the NASCAR fans this season beginning at my first Daytona 500. We have had success with Speedy Cash, too. I’m grateful to have both brands racing with us and I’m thankful for all their partnership.”

“It’s great to see CURO continue to grow with our organization,” commented McDowell. “It’s because of their support that we can compete for wins, such as the Daytona 500 and Todd’s win last season in Austin, Texas. But we enjoy connecting with their customers and staff, too. We hope to do more to connect with their customers this season.”