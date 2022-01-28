FOX Sports Announces Full Broadcaster Lineup for 2022 NASCAR Season

In its 22nd season of NASCAR coverage, and 19th DAYTONA 500, FOX Sports today announces the network’s in-depth broadcaster lineup for the 2022 season, featuring unparalleled expertise in front of and behind the camera and highlighted by a rotation of prominent guest analysts in the NASCAR Cup Series booth.

Calling the DAYTONA 500 for FOX NASCAR on Sunday, Feb. 20 (2:30 PM ET on FOX) are play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, covering his 43rd DAYTONA 500 for live TV or radio, and analyst Clint Bowyer, in his second year with FOX Sports, alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart, previously announced to also call the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6 (6:00 PM ET on FOX). Longtime race analyst and two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, with FOX for his 19th Daytona Speedweeks, partners with Joy, Bowyer and Stewart from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte. Veteran reporters Jamie Little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith cover the race from pit road.

Shannon Spake hosts NASCAR RACEDAY prerace studio coverage with analysis from McReynolds and former DAYTONA 500 champion Jamie McMurray. Chris Myers anchors prerace coverage from the track for his 19th DAYTONA 500 alongside Bowyer. Veteran reporter and acclaimed storyteller Tom Rinaldi also will contribute to FOX NASCAR prerace coverage. The full slate of guest analysts in the FOX NASCAR booth for NASCAR Cup Series events will be announced in the near future.

FOX Deportes returns to the DAYTONA 500 for its 11th consecutive season, with renowned announcer Tony Rivera providing play-by-play and Emmy Award winner Jessi Losada and Giselle Zarur delivering analysis.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES:

FOX NASCAR continues its tradition of welcoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver to the booth for all NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcasts in 2022, with a variety of personalities joining play-by-

play announcer Adam Alexander will call the Feb. 19 season opener from Daytona (5:00 PM ET on FS1) with analysis from three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and seven-time championship crew chief Chad Knaus. Smith and Welch handle pit reporting duties. Spake hosts NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY from Charlotte with analysis from McReynolds and McMurray.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES:

FOX Sports celebrates its 20th season of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series coverage in 2022, with Welch calling the action alongside analysts Waltrip, Kurt Busch and Phil Parsons. Welch, Waltrip and Busch call the season opener from Daytona on Friday, Feb. 18 (7:30 PM ET on FS1). Josh Sims and Jamie Howe deliver pit reports from Daytona.

Kaitlyn Vincie hosts NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS prior to each Truck Series race alongside FOX NASCAR newcomer and former driver Trevor Bayne and two-time series champion Todd Bodine.

ARCA MENARDS SERIES:

Little returns to call ARCA Menards Series races on FS1 after making history last season as the first female play-by-play announcer for a national televised motor sports series. Analyst Parsons continues to partner with Little this season with a rotation of drivers contributing analysis and Kate Osborne on pit road. Chase Briscoe, 2016 ARCA champion, joins the booth at Daytona on Saturday, Feb. 19 (1:30 PM ET on FS1), while Sims pairs with Osborne to cover pit road in his series debut.

NASCAR RACE HUB:

NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s longest-running daily studio show, returns in 2022 for its 13th season. Alexander, Spake and Vincie co-host with analysis from McReynolds, Bowyer, McMurray, Waltrip, Smith, Bayne, Bobby Labonte, David Ragan and Bodine. NASCAR drivers and crew chiefs rotating as analysts include: Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Drew Blickensderfer, Knaus and Andy Petree. Reporters Sims, Little and Welch also contribute.

Fox Sports PR