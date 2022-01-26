RFK Racing Tabs Esteemed Statistical Analyst David Smith as Team’s Head of Analytics

RFK Racing has announced the hiring of David Smith, a renowned statistical analyst within the NASCAR industry, as the team’s head of analytics.

“I’m excited to bring David onto the team,” said Brad Keselowski. “He brings credibility to analytics and data, and he will be critical to our team’s success as we embrace new technologies and processes in 2022 and beyond.”

Smith is the founder of Motorsports Analytics, a company that evaluates NASCAR driver and teams via advanced statistical measures. He has an extensive background working within the NASCAR media, and he has ties back to Keselowski when he served as a consultant for the driver during his 2012 Championship season.

Smith’s position with RFK will focus on cutting edge technology and analysis techniques for the organization, which will also extend to the pit crew department, and other applicable areas.

Dating back to 2012, he has worked with two NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year drivers in Erik Jones (2017) and William Byron (2018), as well as 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, among others.

“It feels as if I’m on the ground floor of something genuinely special,” said Smith. “RFK Racing’s belief in the power of statistical analysis is inspiring. It’s my goal to ensure that belief is rewarded with the long-term results and accolades envisioned by RFK’s personnel, sponsor partners and fans.”

Prior to starting up his own company in 2012, Smith worked for six years at Rising Star Management Group as Business Development Manager and Director of Talent Development. He also worked one year at Spire Sports & Entertainment in a similar role, and prior to that served as Talent Scout and Client Manager at Motorsports Management International.

Smith’s time in the media center included work primarily on MotorsportsAnalytics.com, as well as bylines for NBC Sports, NASCAR.com, The Washington Post, Forbes, NBC News, Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, RedBull.com and NASCAR Illustrated. He was also one of four day-one employees at the launch at The Athletic’s motorsports vertical in May 2019.

