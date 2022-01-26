Moose Fraternity Joins Ross Chastain, Trackhouse in 2022

Trackhouse Racing today announced that the Moose Fraternity will join the organization as a primary partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Ross Chastain in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.



The Moose Fraternity will serve as primary sponsor on Chastain’s Chevrolet at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 5, Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Aug. 14 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 30.



Moose logos will appear on Chastain’s car as an associate sponsor in every race.



Trackhouse and Chastain will amplify the message of the Moose Fraternity to race fans through social media content and select events at lodges around the country.



Chastain is a member of Tice and the Shores, Florida, Lodge 1287 within the Moose Fraternity.



“I really enjoyed getting to know the team from the Moose Fraternity over the last few years and am honored to be a member of the Moose,” said Chastain.



“It’s great to welcome them to Trackhouse Racing and the No. 1 team in the Cup Series. Their members do a lot of good work in communities across the country, and with everything going on I can’t think of a better time to help promote what the Moose do and who they are. We are going to have a lot of race fans in 2022 with the Moose support.”



The Moose Fraternity, headquartered in Mooseheart, Illinois, has a membership of nearly 1,000,000 men and women throughout the roughly 1,300 lodges across 49 states, four Canadian provinces, and Great Britain.



Members are involved in civic and charitable service in their communities, in addition to supporting the operation of Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre community for children and teens in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago; and Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community for members near Jacksonville, Florida.



Members of the Moose conduct approximately $50 - $70 million worth of community service annually. The Fraternity organizes and participates in numerous sports, entertainment and recreational programs in local Lodges and Family Centers in the majority of 43 State and Provincial Associations, and on a fraternity-wide basis. Lodges across the Fraternity are known for creating life-long bonds between members through activities and a shared concern for children in need, seniors and the communities in which they live.



Throughout the year, Moose International will be providing grants to a number of its lodges to help market themselves locally in order to take advantage of the heightened visibility that is anticipated through the national sponsorship of Chastain and the partnership with Trackhouse Racing.



The Moose Fraternity joins Trackhouse Racing’s family of corporate partners that include AdventHealth, Chevrolet, CommScope, Coca-Cola, Freeway Insurance, iFLY, K1Speed, and Tootsie’s.



“We are honored to have a partner like the Moose Fraternity join our race team,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, whose organization expanded to a two-car team in 2022 when Chastain joined Trackhouse driver Daniel Suárez. “We know the Moose Fraternity shares our goal of reaching out to new and underserved communities and making the world a better place.”



Trackhouse Racing PR