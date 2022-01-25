Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT Extends Partnership with Rick Ware Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR Series External

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today that Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) extends its sponsorship for the second year as the primary partner for the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry during the entire 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season and the NTT INDCAR series, after a successful first season. Nurtec ODT is the first and only FDA-approved medication that’s proven to both treat and prevent migraine attacks.



Rick Ware, team owner, commented, "We had a great season with Biohaven, Nurtec ODT and Cody this past year. The company and brand values align perfectly with Rick Ware Racing, and we could not be more excited to have them as a primary partner in 2022. Heading into this season, we are looking forward to elevating our on-track performance and continuing to support our racing fans, including people with migraine and the military community through our Military Salutes Program.”



Cody, a Greensboro, North Carolina native, has competed within all forms of motorsports throughout his career including NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Asian Le Mans Series and Motorcycles. In 2021, Cody made his NTT INDYCAR Series debut at Road America, as well as competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing.



"I am thrilled to be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Nurtec ODT car, which holds personal meaning for me as a person with migraine,” said Cody Ware. "With the new cars this year and the Ford alliance, I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Rick Ware Racing team. Nurtec ODT has been a great partner this past year, helping to raise awareness of migraine among NASCAR fans, and 2022 looks to be another promising year of racing!”



Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Takuma Sato, two-time INDY 500 Champion, joined the No. 51 team in December to compete full-time in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series.



Vlad Coric, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, commented, “We continue to pursue innovative partnerships, like this one with Rick Ware Racing, to help us reach more people about the debilitating burden of migraine disease and the importance of effective treatment. Our goal this year is to further increase the conversation about migraine and the benefits of Nurtec ODT, which can both treat and prevent migraine attacks. We look forward to the 2022 season with the Rick Ware Racing team and Cody and Takuma as our drivers.”



Throughout 2021, Rick Ware Racing and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) participated in thirty-five (35) military base visits across the United States, including a trip to Hawaii in December for the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor. During these visits, the team interacted with service members through mock pit stops, driver Q&As and photos. Over the course of the year, the Military Salutes program allowed for over 1,200 service members to be honored in May, and over $150,000 in funds donated to service members and first responders charities in partnership with Nine Line Apparel. Heading into 2022, the team plans on continuing the efforts to give back to those who continue to serve.





As part of the NASCAR season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven plan to extend its participation in the established Military Salutes Program and visit military bases across the country in a show of support and thanks to our troops. Active-duty service members and veterans experience high levels of stress due to the challenges of their service, which can trigger migraine attacks. In addition, more than 430,000 veterans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, which can result in migraine due to the changes in the brain.



Coric added, “Veterans like Greg Peterman, a [retired] Green Beret who served seven combat tours, know firsthand the disabling impact of migraine from traumatic brain injury. We can help honor their service to our country and elevate their voice in raising awareness of migraine.”



