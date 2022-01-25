Food 4 Less® Pairs Up with JTG Daugherty Racing for The Clash; The team also welcomes the return of Slim Jim® and its iconic snacks

Food 4 Less, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), is partnering with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his JTG Daugherty Racing team during The Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th. The team also welcomes the return of Slim Jim as they prepare for a savage exhibition race at the quarter-mile oval.

“This year we have different Kroger banners on our Camaro depending on the market we are in, and for the race at the Coliseum it’s Food 4 Less,” Stenhouse said. “The Los Angeles based grocer is committed to providing fresh affordable groceries throughout Southern California, and we’re looking forward to putting on a good show for them. We’re also proud to have Slim Jim on board for this race.”

“Food 4 Less is proud to sponsor Ricky Stenhouse Jr and the No. 47 Food 4 Less/Slim Jim Camaro ZL1,” said Eddie Vasquez, manager, customer communications, Food 4 Less. “We look forward to seeing the No. 47 take the checkered flag at the Busch Light Clash.”

It’s an action-packed weekend with the No. 47 Food 4 Less/Slim Jim Camaro ZL1 on track Saturday, February 5th for Busch Light Clash practice followed by single-car qualifying. On Sunday, there are four qualifying heat races, and two last-chance qualifying races that will take place. A total of 23 drivers will advance to compete in the 150-lap main event that evening at 6 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

“It’s a new venue, a temporary track, a brand-new car, and we will have a lot of new fans there,” Stenhouse said. “I don’t know what to think about the race or track, but it’s the same for everybody since it’s all new to us. We will all figure it out quickly when we get there. We are ready to get going.”

To learn more about The Clash format, visit https://www.nascar.com/ weekend-schedule/busch-light- clash-at-the-coliseum.

JTG Racing PR